Man killed, woman injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is injured following a double shooting late Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Garnet Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say a man in his late 40s was taken to Temple Hospital where he died.
A woman who police say also suffered a gunshot wound is expected to survive.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
