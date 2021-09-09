Man killed, woman injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is injured following a double shooting late Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Garnet Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man in his late 40s was taken to Temple Hospital where he died.

A woman who police say also suffered a gunshot wound is expected to survive.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

