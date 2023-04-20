Man left in critical condition after being shot in cheek, neck in Powelton: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man critically injured, authorities say.
According to police, the shooting occurred on Wednesday night, just before midnight, on the 4000 block of Wallace Street in the Powelton section of the city.
Officials say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the cheek and once in the neck.
He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition, authorities say.
Officials say the scene was held and no weapon was recovered.