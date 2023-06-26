Man pistol-whipped, robbed during early morning home invasion in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for an armed man they say invaded a home in West Philadelphia early Monday morning, injuring a man he found inside.
The suspect forced his way into the basement window of the home on South Saint Bernard Street using a gun, according to authorities.
A 39-year-old man was inside at the time, and police say he was pistol-whipped by the suspect. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- SW Philadelphia shooting: Shooter's car connected to car thefts at Philly Int'l, officials say
- Shooting on I-95 ends with 50-year-old man injured at gas station in Delaware County: police
- Hundreds of teens gather at closed park as shooting breaks out in West Philadelphia, police say
A computer, money and keys were stolen from the home before the suspect fled.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.