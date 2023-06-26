Man pistol-whipped, robbed during early morning home invasion in West Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police are looking for an armed man they say invaded a home in West Philadelphia early Monday morning, injuring a man he found inside.

The suspect forced his way into the basement window of the home on South Saint Bernard Street using a gun, according to authorities.

A 39-year-old man was inside at the time, and police say he was pistol-whipped by the suspect. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

A computer, money and keys were stolen from the home before the suspect fled.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.