Man sentenced for stabbing girlfriend to death in Hard Rock Casino hotel room in 2021
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A Philadelphia man will spend 20 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at an Atlantic City casino more than two years ago.
The victim was killed inside a hotel room at the Hard Rock Casino on June 11, 2021.
Officials say she was found with a sheet covering her body, and a knife on top of the sheet.
Frankie E. Lane, the woman's 61-year-old boyfriend, was later arrested after being spotted on surveillance footage.
He was seen wearing clothes found in a bag tossed in a trash can, then at a bus terminal traveling back to Philadelphia.
A judge sentenced Lane to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for first-degree aggravated manslaughter.