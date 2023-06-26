Man sentenced for stabbing girlfriend to death in Hard Rock Casino hotel room in 2021

article

A Philadelphia man will spend 20 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at an Atlantic City casino more than two years ago.

The victim was killed inside a hotel room at the Hard Rock Casino on June 11, 2021.

Officials say she was found with a sheet covering her body, and a knife on top of the sheet.

Frankie E. Lane, the woman's 61-year-old boyfriend, was later arrested after being spotted on surveillance footage.

He was seen wearing clothes found in a bag tossed in a trash can, then at a bus terminal traveling back to Philadelphia.

A judge sentenced Lane to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for first-degree aggravated manslaughter.