Man sentenced to prison for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Falls Township motel

article

A Morrisville man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for killing 39-year-old Jamie Beighley inside a Falls Township motel in July 2021.

Falls Township police officers were dispatched to the New Falls Motel on July 1, 2021, where they found a woman, later identified as Beighley, on the floor of the motel room without a pulse. Blood was on the victim's head, face and hands, and a pool of blood was found on the bed.

Beighley was taken to the hospital, but never regained consciousness. She died from her injuries three days later and her cause of death was ruled to be strangulation.

Evan Marquis Smith, 39, was also in the motel room when police arrived, but officers say he became uncooperative and fled the scene, pulling out of the motel parking lot with his headlights off and at a high rate of speed. Authorities say Smith was going so fast that he nearly hit the ambulance that was arriving to help the victim. Officers terminated their pursuit of Smith in the interest of public safety, and he was arrested a short time later near his children's home in Morrisville.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Prosecutors: Bucks County man charged with assault that left girlfriend on life support

Bucks County man facing upgraded charges in brutal assault of girlfriend after victim dies

In September 2021, Smith was convicted during a three-day waiver trail on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, fleeing and eluding, and driving without headlights to avoid detection.

During the waiver trials, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office detailed a history of domestic violence committed by Smith against Beighley. Hundreds of text messages, dating back to early May 2021, were presented during the trial. Smith threatened to injure and kill Beighley and members of her family up until days before her murder.

Now, over a year later, Smith was sentenced to 23 ½ to 47 years in state prison. During the sentencing, Beighley's loved ones called for Smith to be sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed, describing him as a monster, manipulative, and a "true danger to society and his kids."

Impact statements from Beighley's sisters, brother, mother, and best friend, were also given, calling her a loving mother of five who was always there for her family and friends.

"She was my best friend and biggest supporter," said Beighley's younger sister.

The court also ordered Smith to have no contact with Beighley's family.