Police: 3 teens struck by gunfire in broad daylight shooting on Kensington street

Three teenagers, one being just 15 years old, are recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday afternoon.

Police say the teens were injured after a shooting erupted on the 3500 block of K Street around 3:20 p.m.

Two victims, ages 18 and 19, were both shot in the back. The 15-year-old victim was shot three times; the face, arm and body.

MORE HEADLINES:

All three were transported to a local hospital, and are said to be in stable condition.

Footage from the scene showed several shell casings littered on the roadway.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.