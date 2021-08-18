Suspect wanted in Bucks County shooting killed by police after chase ends in Philadelphia

A man has been shot and killed after a pursuit involving police from Bucks County, as well as Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police officials say a man was pursued on Roosevelt Boulevard after an incident in Bucks County, Wednesday, about 2:30 in the afternoon.

Skyfox over the scene with heavy police presence at Whitaker Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The man allegedly led Philadelphia police through Northeast Philly, into Crescentville, before the vehicle stopped at Whitaker Avenue and Adams Avenue. There were unconfirmed reports the man was firing a weapon at police near the Roosevelt Mall.

Authorities say the man was shot and killed by police at Whitaker Ave. and Adams Ave.

The man was reportedly wanted for a Middletown Township shooting. That shooting victim was said to be in serious condition at an area hospital.

A heavy police presence occupied the area for several hours, while investigators combed the scene for evidence. Traffic had to be diverted off the Boulevard as police worked the scene.

No other details were provided regarding the man’s age or the incident that led to the initial chase in Bucks County.

The incident was unrelated to another incident earlier in the day, which occurred in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

