Man shot in stomach during carjacking in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Authorities say a man was shot in the stomach during a carjacking early Wednesday morning in Strawberry Mansion.

The 26-year-old was shot near the intersection of North 29th Street and Ridge Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to police.

The unnamed victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting.

