Man shot in stomach during carjacking in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Crime & Public Safety
Philadelphia police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a carjacking Wednesday morning in Strawberry Mansion.

STRAWBERRY MANSION - Authorities say a man was shot in the stomach during a carjacking early Wednesday morning in Strawberry Mansion. 

The 26-year-old was shot near the intersection of North 29th Street and Ridge Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to police. 

The unnamed victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. 

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. 

