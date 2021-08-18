Man shot in stomach during carjacking in Strawberry Mansion, police say
article
STRAWBERRY MANSION - Authorities say a man was shot in the stomach during a carjacking early Wednesday morning in Strawberry Mansion.
The 26-year-old was shot near the intersection of North 29th Street and Ridge Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to police.
The unnamed victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting.
