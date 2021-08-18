Yardley police chief OK after shooting at condo complex, DA says

Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub says the Yardley Borough Police Chief is "alive and doing well" after he was shot twice at a condo complex on Wednesday.

Chief Joseph D. Kelly was assisting a probation officer at the Yardley Commons on South Main Street when he was shot in the ear and hand, according to Weintraub.

Cheif Kelly was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in nearby Langhorne for treatment.

"I've already had an opportunity to see him, to meet with him, to speak to him," Weintraub said while surrounded by Cheif Kelly's family. "He is conscious, he is doing very well."

Local law enforcement first warned residents to shelter-in-place around noon for reports of "an ongoing police investigation."

Weintraub said a standoff with the suspect is still ongoing at the condo complex, but no one is in "imminent danger."

Further details on what lead to the shooting and the ongoing investigation are ongoing.

