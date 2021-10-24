Man shot and killed in Belmont, police say
BELMONT - A man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood.
Officials say the shooting happened early Sunday, around 2:30, on the 1000 block of Pallas Street.
Responding officers found a man shot at the location. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
Medics pronounced dead him at the scene, according to authorities.
Police are investigating a possible motive for the shooting.
