Man shot and killed in Belmont, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened early Sunday, around 2:30, on the 1000 block of Pallas Street.

Responding officers found a man shot at the location. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Medics pronounced dead him at the scene, according to authorities.

Police are investigating a possible motive for the shooting.

