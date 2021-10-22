Attempted robbery of armored truck in North Philadelphia caught on camera

The FBI released video of an attempted robbery on an armored truck in North Philadelphia that happened broad daylight earlier this week. The armored truck driver shot at the suspect, according to authorities.

The Bricks driver was attempting to load the truck on the1900 block of North 5th Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday when the suspect ran from a car and approached the driver.

Investigators say after being shot at the suspect fled without obtaining money.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspect is described as approximately 5'9"-5'10" tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and a black face mask.

According to the FBI, the suspect arrived at and left the scene in a silver 2017 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania tag KVB-5500, driven by a second person. The vehicle had tinted windows and minor damage to its front and rear bumper areas on the passenger side.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter