Man shot and killed in East Germantown, officials say

A young man has been shot and killed in East Germantown Tuesday night, officials said.

Police were called to the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue Tuesday night, around 9:15 p.m., for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a young man, estimated in his late teens or early 20s, shot three times.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating a motivation behind the shooting. A weapon has been recovered, though no arrests have been made.

