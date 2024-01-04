Man shot dead right in front of his running car with radio still playing: Philadelphia police

One man is dead, and another taken in for questioning after a deadly shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Fairhill section late Wednesday night.

Officers found the 46-year-old man lying in the middle of the road on the 2900 block of North Ornkey Street just before midnight.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face right in front of his vehicle, which still had the engine running and radio on.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Police say a man was taken in for questioning after a person fitting his description was seen fleeing the scene on crime cameras.

Six spent shell casings were found near the victim, while another five were recovered right outside a nearby vacant lot.

A motive is not known at this time, but police say the lot is known for narcotics use and sales.