Ski mask ban becomes law in Philadelphia despite no signature from Mayor Kenney

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Leave the ski masks at home! The face coverings are officially banned in several public places across Philadelphia.

City Council passed the ski mask ban during a vote earlier this month, sending the bill to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk for signature.

The mayor has not signed or vetoed the bill. However, it still lapsed into law Thursday after the council's final session of the year.

Now, the city can fine people for wearing ski masks in public parks, schools, city-owned buildings and on public transit. 

Those fines start at $250, increasing to $2,000 if a crime is committed.

However, there are exceptions for religious expression and "First Amendment activities," such as protesting.

SEPTA already enforces a similar ban, which gives the option to remove them, or be escorted off SEPTA property.
 