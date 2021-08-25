Philadelphia police set to announce update on Fairmount Park rapist

Philadelphia police are set to provide an update on the serial rape and murder suspect, known as the Fairmount Park rapist, who left the city on edge nearly 20 years ago.

Sources tell FOX 29 during the news conference, police will release an updated composite sketch that was created using DNA technology that wasn't available at the time.

Four women were attacked and one of them was killed between 2003 and 2007. All of the women were jogging or walking within a one-mile radius.

In April of 2003, a 21-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint while jogging on Kelly Drive.

The rapist struck again in July of 2003 when medical student Rebecca Park was jogging when she was attacked and strangled on the 3500 block of Conshohocken Avenue, according to police. Her body was found days later.

In a third incident on Oct. 25, 2003, another woman was attacked at knifepoint but managed to escape.

Four years later, a woman was attacked in Pennypack Park. Police said it was the Fairmount Park rapist.

A press conference with SVU Captain Mark Burgmann and Forensic Lab Manager Ryan Gallagher, PPD FSU is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch it live, here.

