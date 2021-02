A man is in the hospital after being shot at the Dave and Buster;s on Penn's Landing.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 35-year-old man was shot once in the hip in the parking deck at the arcade. He is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

