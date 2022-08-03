Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say

A man is fighting for his life after police say an intruder opened fire inside his family home as they slept Wednesday morning.

The 20-year-old was found heavily bleeding in his when police responded to a house on the 800 block of North 43rd Street around 2 a.m.

His family reportedly told police that someone entered their home, shot the man inside his third-floor bedroom, then fled.

Police say nine people currently live in the home, including five children ages 5 to 15. They were all reportedly asleep on the second and third floors when the shooting rang out.

Six spent shell casing were found inside the bedroom of the victim, who is said to be in critical condition after suffering several gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured during the invasion shooting. Police believe the victim was targeted, and are investigating the shooting.