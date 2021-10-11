Man shot in parking lot of Willingboro shopping center

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the parking lot of the Willingboro Town Center.

"Shocked. I was shocked," says Hung Tran, a nail tech at Nail Splash, after hearing gunshots outside of his Willingboro, N.J. nail salon around 5:30 p.m. Monday. It happened in the parking lot of the Willingboro Town Center off of Route 130.



Tran says his coworkers frantically locked the front door. Employees and customers sheltered in place until police arrived.



Hung Tran explains, "We told everybody to stay inside. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. You never know what’s gonna happen."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Father injured, teenage son killed in shooting outside Burlington Township Walmart, officials say

Carjackings up 120% from last year in Philadelphia, police say

Anti-hate mural vandalized in Berks County

Jefferson Hospital 'micro-analyzing' security procedures following deadly shooting According to investigators, someone opened fire near the Panda Express restaurant. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says one man was airlifted to Cooper Hospital and was undergoing surgery Monday night. One woman who didn’t want to be identified says she was with her children inside of their car when the shots rang out. She was trying to pick up dinner.The woman told FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce, "It’s making me shaky just to relive it again." The woman says that she and her children stayed put, while another witness from a nearby hair salon rushed to the shooting victim’s aid. The woman we spoke with says, "[the shooting victim] was talking. He was having an asthma attack at the same time and was asking for his asthma pump."According to police, no arrests have been made. Detectives spent the night collecting evidence from the scene.This startling strip mall shooting comes just four days after a 17-year-old was shot and killed a few miles down the road at a Burlington Township Walmart.

No arrests have been made and no further updates are expected Monday.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter