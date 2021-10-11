Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in parking lot of Willingboro shopping center

Police on scene collecting evidence 

WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the parking lot of the Willingboro Town Center. 

"Shocked. I was shocked," says Hung Tran, a nail tech at Nail Splash, after hearing gunshots outside of his Willingboro, N.J. nail salon around 5:30 p.m. Monday.  It happened in the parking lot of the Willingboro Town Center off of Route 130. 

Tran says his coworkers frantically locked the front door.  Employees and customers sheltered in place until police arrived. 

Hung Tran explains, "We told everybody to stay inside.  We don’t want anybody to get hurt.  You never know what’s gonna happen."

No arrests have been made and no further updates are expected Monday. 

___

