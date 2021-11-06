Man shot in the face during argument over woman outside bar in Bridesburg, police say

article

Police say an argument over a woman lead to a man being shot in the face outside a bar in Bridesburg on Saturday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Richmond Street just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face and brought him to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that "crystal clear" video captured two men believed to be acquaintances arguing outside the bar. During the argument, Pace said one of the men started hitting the other in the head with a gun.

The gun fired during the beating and hit the victim once in the face, according to Pace. The man suffered an entry and exit wound near the cheek and sustained "significant damage" to his jaw and teeth, but is expected to survive.

"It appears that the motive for this shooting, the confrontation that preceded it and the shooting has to do with some sort of a love interest that both of these individuals shared a woman that they were arguing over," Pace said.

No arrests were reported, but Pace said investigators know the identity of the alleged shooter and should be able to track him down "in a relatively quick amount of time."

