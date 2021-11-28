Cardboard box of sawdust sparked Delaware house fire that injured adult, 2 kids

article

Investigators say a cardboard box full of sawdust "spontaneously ignited" on the front porch of a home in New Castle County and sparked a house fire that injured two children and an adult.

Firefighters from the Elsmere Fire Company were called to a home on Atkins Avenue in Wilmington just before 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials said large flames engulfed the front of the two-story home and required additional fire crews from neighboring companies to extinguish.

The Delaware Fire Marshall's Office on Sunday said a 35-year-old and two children, ages 6 and 8, were taken to Christiana Hospital for smoke inhalation. All three victims are said to be in good condition.

Fire investigators concluded that a cardboard box of sawdust from a wood flooring project "spontaneously ignited" and sparked the accidental house fire.

It's estimated that the blaze caused $20k in damages.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter