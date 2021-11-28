Cardboard box of sawdust sparked Delaware house fire that injured adult, 2 kids
WILMINGTON, Del - Investigators say a cardboard box full of sawdust "spontaneously ignited" on the front porch of a home in New Castle County and sparked a house fire that injured two children and an adult.
Firefighters from the Elsmere Fire Company were called to a home on Atkins Avenue in Wilmington just before 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire.
Officials said large flames engulfed the front of the two-story home and required additional fire crews from neighboring companies to extinguish.
The Delaware Fire Marshall's Office on Sunday said a 35-year-old and two children, ages 6 and 8, were taken to Christiana Hospital for smoke inhalation. All three victims are said to be in good condition.
Fire investigators concluded that a cardboard box of sawdust from a wood flooring project "spontaneously ignited" and sparked the accidental house fire.
It's estimated that the blaze caused $20k in damages.
