Police: Man, 30, shot and killed in East Mount Airy
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in East Mount Airy.
It happened on the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a 30-year-old man was found laying next to a vehicle with five gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. The murder marks the 501st homicide in the city in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 'Tragic milestone': Philadelphia marks 500th homicide in 2021 after woman fatally shot
- 'We deserve better': Philadelphia leaders brace for 500 homicides in 2021
- Man, 29, shot and killed as Philadelphia inches closer to 500 homicides
- 'Absolutely heartbreaking': Commissioner Outlaw calls for justice in shooting death of pregnant woman
- Police investigating after man, 31, shot to death in West Oak Lane
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement