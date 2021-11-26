Police: Man, 30, shot and killed in East Mount Airy

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in East Mount Airy.

It happened on the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was found laying next to a vehicle with five gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. The murder marks the 501st homicide in the city in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

