Man dies after West Philadelphia shooting, marking city's 100th homicide in 2022

A man has died following a shooting in West Philadelphia late Thursday night, marking the 100th homicide in the city so far in 2022.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on the 100 block of North 53rd Street.

A 28-year-old man was found on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Responding police officers transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

No arrest was made and no weapon has been recovered.

Philadelphia police say the investigation is ongoing with homicide detectives.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the city had reported 99 homicides in 2022 – an 8% increase over the same date a historically deadly 2021 in Philadelphia.

On Thursday night there were four shootings in an hour span, among the victims were a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

In one of those incidents, a 21-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach after police say a pair of gunmen opened fire on him as he sat in his car on Bleigh Avenue in Mayfair. The victim was able to run from his car after he was shot and investigators say one of the suspects gave chase and continued to shoot at him. The victim dove for cover between two parked cars and was later taken to the hospital in critical condition. A total of 28 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say they do not have a motive in that incident, but that they know the victim had just left Abraham Lincoln High School minutes before he was shot.

