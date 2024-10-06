Teen, man killed in two-vehicle crash in Seaford; impairment suspected: police

article

The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a man and a woman dead in Seaford early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at around 1:34 a.m., police say a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in the left lane, south of Cannon Road.

At the same time, a 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound, also in the left southbound lane on Sussex Highway, into the Nissan Rogue’s path of travel.

That’s when police say the front of the Nissan Rogue struck the front of the Honda Pilot in the left southbound lane of Sussex Highway.

There were four occupants in the Nissan Rouge:

Driver - a 22-year-old man from Washington D.C. Front passenger - a 22-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina Rear right passenger - an 18-year-old woman from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania Rear left passenger - an 18-year-old woman from Bethesda, Maryland.

Both the front passenger and the rear right passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names are being withheld until their family and relatives are notified.

Both the driver and the left rear passenger, were taken to an area hospital for critical injuries.

Police say there were two occupants in the Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Pilot, a 24-year-old man from Georgetown, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

They say impairment was suspected to be a factor.

The passenger in the pilot, a 40-year-old man from Georgetown, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital for critical injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.