Teen girl killed in triple shooting during gathering at North Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly shooting erupted overnight in North Philadelphia, leaving one teen girl dead and another teen girl and man injured.
Police say shots were fired inside and outside a home on the 600 block of Franklin Place.
The shooting happened during a gathering at the home, according to investigators.
Three people were struck by the gunfire; a 17-year-old girl shot fatally in the chest, a 16-year-old girl shot in the face, and a man shot in the leg.
A motive is still unknown, but police say they are looking for a vehicle that fled the scene.