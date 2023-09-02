Man shot multiple times and killed on West Philadelphia street, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A street on West Philadelphia was the scene of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, in which the victim was struck many times with gunfire.
The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Poplar Street about 1 a.m., officials said.
Responding officers found an unidentified male, believed to be about 18 to 21-years-old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.
Police are actively investigating the shooting, but have not found any weapons and haven’t made any arrests.
