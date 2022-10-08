2 killed, 1 hurt after triple shooting erupts outside bar in Bucks County, officials say

article

A night out ended in tragedy for one Bucks County community after shots rang out just feet outside a neighborhood bar Friday night.

Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton around 11:30 p.m.

The shooter was one of the callers, and remained on scene until police arrived, according to the DA's office.

Two men were found dead on the scene. A third victim, a 24-year-old man, was also struck in the shooting, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Steven A. Panebianoc, of Bensalem; and 28-year-old Raymond A. Farrell, of Philadelphia, according to the coroner's office.

A gun was recovered, and the shooter, who is cooperating with police, has reportedly been identified. The DA's office says, "No arrests are being made today."

Law enforcement is currently obtaining and reviewing surveillance footage from the area.