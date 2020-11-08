Man shot twice during attempted robbery in Hunting Park, police say

article

A young man is recovering after police say he was shot twice during an attempted robbery in Hunting Park late Saturday night.

Officers from Philadelphia's 24th district report the 22-year-old man was walking through the park around 10 p.m. when he was approached by an armed man wearing a dark hoodie.

During the attempted robbery, police said the man was shot in the back and left leg. The suspect reportedly fled and without taking anything.

Responding officers drove the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported.

