Man sought for murder after body found in trunk in Delaware County, police say

Police in Delaware are searching for a murder suspect after a dead body was found inside the trunk of a car Friday morning in Delaware County.

The New Castle County Division of Police on Saturday said an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Sean Tyler charging him with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Police in nearby Trainer, Pennsylvania were called to the 1200 block of Langley Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to Police Chief Priscopo.

Police say a man's body was found inside the trunk of a car Friday morning in Trainer.

Authorities obtained a search warrant after officers noticed a "foul odor" coming from the trunk and found the body of a 23-year-old man inside, according to the police.

Officials ruled the man's death a homicide and said the murder happened at a residence about 20 minutes away in Wilmington.

Police describe Sean Tyler as a 5-foot-7, 182 pound Black man. He is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800.

