Man stabbed, critically injured during robbery in West Philadelphia: police

A robbery took a violent turn as a 41-year-old man was stabbed and critically injured in West Philadelphia.

The robbery and stabbing happened near North 60th Street and Lansdowne Avenue Sunday afternoon, just after 2:15, officials said.

During a robbery, the 41-year-old victim was stabbed in the head and neck by another man.

The victim was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The suspect is described as 5’9" to 5’10" and wearing a black shirt with blue jeans on. Police are actively searching for the suspect. They have not found the weapon.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

