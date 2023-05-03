Man stabbed in face during 'domestic altercation' in West Philadelphia, multiple people arrested: police

article

Multiple people were arrested in West Philadelphia following a domestic dispute on Tuesday night, police say.

According to authorities, police responded to the 4200 block of West Girard Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Officials say a 32-year-old man was involved in a "domestic altercation" with a 33-year-old woman when he was stabbed in the face by a 51-year-old woman.

Police have not specified the relationships between the three individuals involved.

Authorities also did not detail what was going on during the domestic altercation.

Medics transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition, per police.

Authorities say the weapon was recovered and multiple people were arrested, including the stabbing victim.

The investigation is ongoing and active with the Southwest Detective Division.