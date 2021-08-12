Man stabbed multiple times in stairway of PATCO High Speed Line in Center City

article

Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the stairway of the PATCO High Speed Line in Center City.

It happened at 15th and Locust around 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed 11 times.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

