Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County

Man stabbed multiple times in stairway of PATCO High Speed Line in Center City

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the stairway of the PATCO High Speed Line in Center City.

It happened at 15th and Locust around 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed 11 times.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter