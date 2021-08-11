Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man, woman shot overnight in West Philadelphia

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A man and a woman are hospitalized following a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue around 12:30 a.m.  

Police say the man was shot in the head while the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The man is in critical condition while the woman is in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

___

