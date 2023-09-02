Man stabbed repeatedly and critically injured in Frankford: police

article

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone stabbed him in the back multiple times inside a Frankford building.

15th District officers responded to the call for a stabbing on the 1000 block of Fillmore Street Saturday afternoon, around 12:30, officials said.

The man was repeatedly stabbed in the back inside a building. Medics took him to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

An active investigation into a motive in the stabbing is underway. While police found a weapon, no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

