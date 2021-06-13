Man struck and killed while mowing lawn, police say

article

A 74-year-old man has died after police say he was struck and killed while mowing his lawn.

The incident happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. on Saturday on the 4000 block of Westville Road.

According to authorities, the man was mowing his lawn about six feet north of the roadway when a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe drove off the north side of the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder.

The Santa Fe, which was operated by a 59-year-old woman, struck a small culvert pipe before crossing the victim's private driveway.

The victim, who was standing or walking beside his push lawnmower, was then struck by the Santa Fe and thrown in a westerly direction. The Santa Fe also continued in a westerly direction and overturned, pinning the 74-year-old man underneath.

The 74-year-old man was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The 59-year-old female was properly restrained and was treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518.

