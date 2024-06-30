Man struck, killed crossing street near Fairmount in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA - A daytime crash claimed the life of a pedestrian in Philadelphia's Francisville area near Fairmount Saturday afternoon.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing Broad Street when he was struck, landed on the hood of the car, then hit his head on the windshield.
The victim, identified as Visva Varathakumar, was transported a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The striking vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old woman, according to authorities, who have not announced any charges.
An investigation is underway.