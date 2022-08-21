Man suffers critical injuries after he is shot in the back in Wissinoming, police say

article

The bloodshed in Philadelphia continued Sunday afternoon as a 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries after a shooting in Wissinoming.

Officials said 15th District officers were called to the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue about 12:30 Sunday afternoon, for the report of a person with a gun.

Responding officers found the man in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds to his back.

Officers rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The shooting is one more in a particularly brutal weekend of violence, seeing nine other people shot and two of those shootings fatal.