Police: Man found dead at bottom of basement steps after possible burglary in Southwest Philadelphia

Police are investigating a man death's after shots were fired inside an Eastwick home overnight.

The man was reportedly found dead at the bottom of basement steps of a house on the 2500 block of Bellford Street just after midnight Sunday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say multiple shots were fired after several spent shell casing, live rounds and a Glock pistol were found at the scene.

It is unclear how the victim is connected to the home, however police say a burglary could be the possible motive.

An investigation is currently underway.