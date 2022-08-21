Philadelphia weekend shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed as gunfire erupts across the city, police say

article

A string of violent shootings rang out in Philadelphia this weekend, claiming the lives of two people, and injuring seven others - including a 7-year-old boy.

The weekend violence began with the youngest gunshot victim - a 7-year-old boy reportedly shot while playing video games in his bedroom in Germantown Saturday night. Police say he was struck by a stray bullet, and is in stable condition.

A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia turned deadly after police say they found a man shot to death on basement steps just after midnight. Motive is unknown at this time, but police say it may have stemmed from a burglary.

Only a few minutes later, police say a man and woman were shot in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Multiple shots were reportedly fired, hitting both vicimts and leaving the 24-year-old man in critical condition.

Another man, a 59-year-old, is in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire twice in Hunting Park.

Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was shot to death inside his car in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Another double shooting left a father and his teenage son injured before sunrise on Sunday. The 16-year-old is in critical condition after police say he and his father were found shot on the living room floor inside a Tacony home.

In West Philadelphia, police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh around 8 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.