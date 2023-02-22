Man Tasered, shot by police and charged after crashing stolen car into Chester County police cruiser

The Chester County District Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting involving police in Caln Township.

According to authorities, the incident began on Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. when police received information about a stolen vehicle being found in the parking lot of a Wawa in Downingtown.

(Caln Township Police Department)

Officials say the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Richard Luminello, of Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, who stole the vehicle, stole another car from the Wawa parking lot and fled from officers attempting to stop him from entering a nearby neighborhood.

Police say a Caln Township officer was at the intersection of Westerham and Shelburne Road to put up stop strips when Luminello crashed into the officer's marked police car head on at a high rate of speed.

SKYFOX flew over Caln Township, where a suspect was shot by police after crashing a stolen car into a police cruiser.

The stolen car hit the police cruiser so hard that it sent the cruiser backwards about 40 years, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say the officer, who was behind the cruiser, had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit by the impact.

As the stolen vehicle eventually came to a stop after the crash, Luminello got out of the car and began walking away from responding officers, per police.

Officers shouted commands to Luminello as they approached him, officials say. According to authorities, Luminello stopped, turned to face the officers, reached behind his back and raised his hands clutched together while pointing towards the officers while yelling, "I'll shoot."

An officer fired four shots, hitting Luminello in the right leg and causing him to fall on the ground.

After being shot, Luminello stood up and refused to follow further directions from officers, per officials.

Authorities say Luminello continued to indicate he was looking for a gun, acting as if he had a firearm.

Once officers realized Luminello was unarmed, they attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to the DA's Office.

As Luminello attempted to flee to the stolen vehicle, one officer deployed a Taser and handcuffed him, police say.

Luminello was then transported to Paoli Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh and an elbow fracture.

Upon release from Paoli, Luminello was taken into custody by Caln Township police officers. He was charged with one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts Aggravated Assault, two counts Vehicle Theft and Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing and Eluding Police, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Instruments of Crime and other related offenses.