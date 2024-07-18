Man throws fourth dog over fence at NJ humane society in heartbreaking video

Authorities are asking for tips to catch a repeat dog dumper, whose latest horrifying act was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a dog was thrown over a fence at the Humane Society of Atlantic County in Atlantic City.

This is the fourth time this man has tossed a dog in the middle of the night, according to the shelter.

He is said to be driving a black Cadillac sedan.

The dumped dog, who has "very distinct scarring on her back," is now safe at the shelter.

Atlantic City Police currently have a humane law enforcement officer investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.