Man wanted for murder of woman found in shallow grave in Philly captured in New York

The Brief Geovanni Otero, the man wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Melody Rivera in Northeast Philadelphia last November, has been captured in New York. Otero awaits arraignment and extradition proceedings.



After three months on the run, New York State Troopers have captured a man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia.

The ‘lifelong criminal,’ as described by U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark, now awaits extradition.

The backstory:

On November 8, 2024, the body of 29-year-old Melody Rivera was found buried in a shallow grave on the 900 block of Tustin Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.

At the time, sources say they looked into the alleged boyfriend of the victim, identified as Geovanni Otero, 29, and found he had a criminal history involving a gun case.

Otero was on parole for that case and had a GPS-tracking ankle monitor which sources say helped detectives narrow him down as a person of interest.

Based on the GPS tracker and more developing evidence, sources say police believe Otero killed the woman and brought her a few miles away to the scene in Fox Chase and buried her body.

Otero was at-large and federal agents joined the search to find him.

U.S. Marshals added $5,000 to the Philadelphia Police Department's $20,000 reward for information leading to Otero's arrest.

At the time, Rivera’s family said she left behind an 11-year-old daughter and described her as ‘kind, funny and loving.’

What we know:

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, New York State Troopers Charko and Pelaez attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen from Virginia.

They say the driver initially complied before fleeing the scene a high rate of speed, prompting a brief pursuit lasting approximately one minute and covering one mile.

Officials say the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle.

Then he fled on foot.. Troopers were able to apprehend the suspect a short distance from the crash site.

According to NY State Police, the suspect provided false identification and was found in possession of multiple fraudulent forms of identification at the time of the arrest.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries from the crash.

After analyzing his fingerprints, the suspect was identified as Geovanni Otero, the man wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for the death of Melody Rivera and other offenses.

What's next:

Otero is awaiting arraignment Monday for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration, False Impersonation, Unlawful Fleeing, and Reckless Driving.

He will remain in custody pending extradition proceedings.