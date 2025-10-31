Man who escaped police custody in handcuffs recaptured in Phoenixville

The Brief Jairo Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima was recaptured in Phoenixville nearly a week after he escaped police custody. Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima fled from police last Saturday following a DUI arrest. Police described Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima as someone with a "history of violence and weapon offenses."



Police in Chester County say a man with a "history of violence" who escaped custody in handcuffs nearly a week ago was recaptured early Friday morning.

What's new?:

Jairo Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima was placed in custody just around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Kimberton Road in Phoenixville.

The arrest comes nearly a week after he fled from police while still in handcuffs while being taken to Phoenixville Hospital following a DUI arrest.

The backstory:

Upon his escape last Saturday, investigators described Jairo Eliazer-Ramirez-Lima as someone with a "history of violence and weapon offenses."

Investigators added that Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima had multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers.