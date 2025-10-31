Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Lehigh County, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Berks County, Hunterdon County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Cape May County, Camden County, Somerset County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Warren County, Cumberland County, Ocean County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County

Man who escaped police custody in handcuffs recaptured in Phoenixville

By
Published  October 31, 2025 7:28am EDT
Chester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Man who escaped police custody in handcuffs recaptured in Phoenixville

Man who escaped police custody in handcuffs recaptured in Phoenixville

Jairo Eliazer-Ramirez-Lima was recaptured in Phoenixville nearly a week after he escaped police custody during a suspected DUI arrest.

The Brief

    • Jairo Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima was recaptured in Phoenixville nearly a week after he escaped police custody.
    • Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima fled from police last Saturday following a DUI arrest.
    • Police described Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima as someone with a "history of violence and weapon offenses."

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Chester County say a man with a "history of violence" who escaped custody in handcuffs nearly a week ago was recaptured early Friday morning.

What's new?:

Jairo Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima was placed in custody just around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Kimberton Road in Phoenixville.

The arrest comes nearly a week after he fled from police while still in handcuffs while being taken to Phoenixville Hospital following a DUI arrest.

The backstory:

Upon his escape last Saturday, investigators described Jairo Eliazer-Ramirez-Lima as someone with a "history of violence and weapon offenses." 

Investigators added that Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima had multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers. 

Chester CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews