Man who escaped police custody in handcuffs recaptured in Phoenixville
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Chester County say a man with a "history of violence" who escaped custody in handcuffs nearly a week ago was recaptured early Friday morning.
What's new?:
Jairo Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima was placed in custody just around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Kimberton Road in Phoenixville.
The arrest comes nearly a week after he fled from police while still in handcuffs while being taken to Phoenixville Hospital following a DUI arrest.
The backstory:
Upon his escape last Saturday, investigators described Jairo Eliazer-Ramirez-Lima as someone with a "history of violence and weapon offenses."
Investigators added that Eliazar-Ramirez-Lima had multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers.