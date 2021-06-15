Man, woman fatally shot inside car in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside of a vehicle in North Philadelphia that left a man and woman dead.

Shortly before 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of West Huntingdon Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a man and woman were both found to have been shot once in the head as they sat inside a vehicle.

Responding medics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are working to identify the victims, who are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30.

Sources tell FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser no gun was recovered from the scene and that nearby surveillance cameras captured multiple people running from the victim's car.

No arrests have been made at this time.

____

MORE HEADLINES:

Police shoot 2 men they say were firing semiautomatic weapons in West Mount Airy

Police release surveillance images of suspects in Federal Donuts shooting that left teen, man injured

Philadelphia releases report detailing reform surrounding police brutality, racial inequities

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter