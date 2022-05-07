Expand / Collapse search
Manayunk house collapse: No victims found in the home or debris, authorities say

By FOX 29 Staff
Authorities are investigating after the back of a three-story rowhouse collapsed in Manayunk on Saturday morning. 

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating after part of a house in Manayunk collapsed on Saturday morning. 

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, crews responded to the 100 block of Levering Street in the city's Manayunk neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. 

Officials say fire crews found a three-story rowhouse with a total collapse in the back. 

Firefighters with specialized training in collapse and technical rescue searched the part of the home that was still standing and the debris and they did not find anyone, authorities say. 

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to the fire department, the incident was placed under control at 7:17 a.m. 

Utility companies were notified and neighboring homes were evacuated, officials say. 