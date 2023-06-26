All clear given following 'manhunt' in Doylestown Borough: police

Police in Bucks County have given the all-clear after asking to avoid Doylestown Borough as they conducted a search.

Early Monday afternoon, Central Bucks Regional Police Department put out an alert that officers were involved in a ‘manhunt’ in the area of North Main Street.

They say officers were working in the area bounded by North Main Street, Font Hill Drive, East Street, and North Street.

The search prompted a large police and local road closures and detours.

Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. Police have not released further details on the subject of the search.