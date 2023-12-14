Maple Shade votes to shut down all-volunteer fire company: 'You want to jeopardize our safety'

A packed house in Maple Shade as a vote on whether to close the all-volunteer fire department was held, with council members unanimously voting to close the fire department.

Every single seat was taken at the Maple Shade council meeting Thursday night, as neighbors spoke out emotionally in favor of the company, to no avail.

Paid fire departments from Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel and Cinnaminson will now fill in the gap to respond to fires or accidents in Maple Shade until January, at which time, leaders will hire two full-time firefighters and two part-time firefighters to replace the 50-member all-volunteer crew, which has served the community over 100 years.

Residents were upset as questions remain over safety the next time they call for help and whether fire crews from neighboring towns can effectively respond to incidents.

Police were on hand at the meeting, and metal detectors were brought in an effort to check residents and deter any possible issues, based on the contentious nature of the meeting.

The board listened to emotional residents before taking the unanimous vote at the end of the meeting.