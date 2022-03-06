Mask Mandate: Philadelphia and N.J. schools move to make masks optional

This school week will feel a lot more normal for many students and staff, as New Jersey schools move to mask optional Monday while the School District of Philadelphia makes the move Wednesday.

Officials with Philadelphia schools say they plan to bring the masks back the week after spring break to avoid any possible COVID surge. But, kids and parents are excited to put the masks away, hopefully for good.

For students like Rohrer Middle Schooler Gavin Dunn, Monday will be the first time he will see the full faces of his teachers and classmates.

"I’ll be able to see peoples’ faces for the first time," Dunn stated. "Teachers and students, their faces will look weird, but I’m fine with that because I’ll finally be able to see."

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced about a month ago the mask mandate would be lifted for schools Monday, leaving schools with the option to continue to require masks or make masks optional.

Theresa Tentilucci says she doesn’t feel completely safe, but trusts that the state is following the science. "It is what it is," Tentilucci said. "We’re trying to get back to normal. We all got COVID, it didn’t kill us. It’s one of those things that at some point, we have to get back to normal life. I’m not feeling great about it, but the kids are super excited."

Philadelphia schools and many throughout Pennsylvania are moving to mask optional this week as well, which is welcome news for Demetrius Lewis and his two kids.

"I couldn’t wait for them to lift the mask mandate," Lewis remarked. "It’s so weird having it on and walking around with it. When they lifted it, it was a relief of normalcy coming back."

It will come with an adjustment for many students and some might not want to take the masks off just yet.

"Sometimes I catch myself smiling but it’s behind a mask when somebody says something funny," said Chris Olah. "Just catching my facial expressions will be tough."

