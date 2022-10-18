Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder and lower back while driving on the 3300 block of North Philip Street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the car as it drives down the street and firing shots into the driver's seat window.

According to police, the victim was later treated at Temple Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for thi suspect seen on surveillance video from a North Philadelphia shooting on N Philip Street.

Officials say part of the video shows the shooter unmasked moments before the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.