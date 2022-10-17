Man, 64, carjacked by 4 suspects while getting wheelchair out of trunk in Kensington, police say

Police are looking for four suspects after a 64-year-old man was carjacked on the streets of Kensington Sunday night.

The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.

One suspect brandished a pistol as he pulled a front seat passenger out of the car, according to police.

All four suspects then got in the car and fled on Frankford Avenue. The victim's car is said to be a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

The 64-year-old victim and passenger were not injured. No weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.