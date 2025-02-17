Massive fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Twp.

The Brief Crews are tackling a large fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township Monday night. The number of injuries and cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



A large factory in Montgomery County caught fire Monday night.

Crews are working to put out the blaze.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over the scene on the 300 block of Highland Avenue.

Initial reports of the fire came at around 10 p.m. An explosion was also reported.

Heavy amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the roof.

Initial reports say all employees are accounted for.

According to Jenkintown Police Department, there are several fire companies working to get the fire under control.

The police advise traffic and pedestrians to avoid the area due to the smoke from the industrial complex.

The complex appears to make metal components and fasteners.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the fire.